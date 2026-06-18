Come Out and Enjoy the 48th Annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is set to return to Rock Springs July 24-25, bringing two nights of PRCA rodeo action, community events, and western tradition to the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Fans can expect a full weekend packed with rodeo excitement, including:

Bull riding

Bareback riding

Barrel racing

Steer wrestling

Team roping

Mutton bustin’

Tie down

Saddle bronc

Kids and adult cash scrambles

Parade festivities

Golf tournament events

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Saturday, July 25th WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Rodeo Arena

3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

Gates open at 6 PM

Pre-Show starts at 7:00 pm





ABOUT US

Founded in 1978, the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is a PRCA, pro-rodeo that is held annually the last full weekend of July in Rock Springs, Wyoming at the Sweetwater Events Complex. We also hold an annual Red Desert Roundup Parade and Golf Tournament.

OUR COMMITTEE

The Red Desert Roundup Committee Board of Directors is built completely of volunteer efforts. This group works year round on finding sponsors and supporters to fund and make the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo possible. Not only are they responsible for organizing one of the most popular events in Rock Springs, they are also the energy behind the annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade and Golf Tournament.

For more information click HERE