Come Out and Enjoy the 48th Annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is set to return to Rock Springs July 24-25, bringing two nights of PRCA rodeo action, community events, and western tradition to the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Fans can expect a full weekend packed with rodeo excitement, including:
- Bull riding
- Bareback riding
- Barrel racing
- Steer wrestling
- Team roping
- Mutton bustin’
- Tie down
- Saddle bronc
- Kids and adult cash scrambles
- Parade festivities
- Golf tournament events
WHEN
Friday, July 24th
Saturday, July 25th
WHERE
Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Rodeo Arena
3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs
Gates open at 6 PM
Pre-Show starts at 7:00 pm
ABOUT US
Founded in 1978, the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is a PRCA, pro-rodeo that is held annually the last full weekend of July in Rock Springs, Wyoming at the Sweetwater Events Complex. We also hold an annual Red Desert Roundup Parade and Golf Tournament.
OUR COMMITTEE
The Red Desert Roundup Committee Board of Directors is built completely of volunteer efforts. This group works year round on finding sponsors and supporters to fund and make the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo possible. Not only are they responsible for organizing one of the most popular events in Rock Springs, they are also the energy behind the annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade and Golf Tournament.
For more information click HERE