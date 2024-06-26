Come Out and Enjoy the 46th Annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo

It’s the PRCA Red Desert Roundup Rodeo! See some top stock and some of the best cowboys in the world as they compete for some cold hard cash! There is a golf tournament on Friday morning and the parade is 10:00 am in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday.

WHEN Friday, July 26th

Saturday, July 27th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Rodeo Arena

3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

Gates open at 6 PM

Pre-Show starts at 7:00 pm

“National Patriot Night” will be Friday, wear your Red White and Blue – anyone who has served in our military is offered FREE admission with a valid military

ID . “Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night” will be Saturday – We hope to see everyone in Pink!!

Each evening there will be mutton bustin’ and a kids calf scramble. There will be a cash scramble for teens Friday night worth $500 and an adult cash scramble

worth $1000 cash on Saturday. All you must do is be one of the first 50 willing participants to sign up.



Our Stock Contractor is Power River Rodeo out of Riverton, Wyoming. Our Pro-Rodeo Announcer is Steven Kenyon, along with Brandy Edmonds for

Sound. We also have Scot Allerdings as our Rodeo Clown and PRCA Barrelman. After each performance, we will be entertained by Steel Rodeo Tours, a freestyle

motorcycle act.



Don’t miss the fun… for a great family event come out and see what professional rodeo is all about in Wyoming. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce in both Green River and Rock Springs. Produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs and Green River. Be there at the 46th Annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo!

For more information click HERE