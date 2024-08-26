Come Out and Enjoy the Sweetwater Speedway- All-Star Labor Day Special

Join us at Sweetwater Speedway on August 30th and 31st for the All Star Labor Day Special!

WHEN Aug 30th and 31th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

The All Star Labor Day Special will be the conclusion to racing this season and crown champions in all divisions. This weekend the action will include the best IMCA Modified, IMCA Sport Mod and IMCA Sport Compacts from across the west. We will also have the kids Go-Kart divisions on the small track. There are close points races in several divisions at the track. Currently Cody Poll and Jonathan Crawford are tied for first in the IMCA Sport Compacts, but there are only 12 points that separate first place to fifth place. Bryson Yeager leads Michael Hale in the IMCA Modified points while there are only 20 points from first to fifth. These tight points battles will make for strategic racing across all divisions.

Kids 12 and under get in FREE both nights. They will also get a cool door prize from our sponsor, The UPS Store. These prizes will be different each night so that kids can collect each item. They can also go down to the new Victory Lane brought to us by our sponsor WyoMovies. Fans can take photos with the drivers and check out the cars up close. Pitt Stop Motorsports will be on-site for all the driver’s car part needs and if you can’t forget to pick up a t-shirt, hoodie, or hat from the concessions area produced by Pitt Stop Signs and Graphics. It will be a great two days of racing. Concessions are available through the Food Dude, Ye Old Kettlecorn, the Snak Shack, Pin-up Coffee and the Drink Dudette. Beer will be available on-site with a valid ID. There is NO drinking of alcohol in the pit area.

All-Star Labor Day Special Details:

6:00 PM – GO-KART HEATS and MAIN EVENTS

7:00 PM – National Anthem

HEAT RACES – 8 laps

SPORTMODS, SPORT COMPACTS, MODIFIEDS



B MAINS:

SAME AS HEAT RACES

FEATURES – 20 Laps

SPORTMODS, SPORT COMPACTS, MODIFIEDS

ADMISSION PRICES:

$15.00 Adults (18-59)

$10.00 Seniors 60 and Above

$10.00 Teens (13-17)

$10.00 Military (Active Duty, Veterans, & National Guard)

FREE – Kids 12 and under

*Cash is preferred

PITS:

$25.00 Adults

$15.00 Kids 3-12

**Classes, Prices and Times are Subject to Change

SIGNED Parental consent required for anyone under the age of 18 in the Pit Area.

TRACK CONTACT:

(307)-272-3361

3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Website http://www.sweetwaterspeedway.com/

Special Thanks to our sponsors – Pitt Construction, Ron’s Ace Rentals, The UPS Store, KREO Radio, Pitt Stop Motorsports, Pitt Stop Signs & Graphix, Tire Den, Inc., Rockin Rollin Rentals & Sales, Tata Chemicals SAP LLC, WyoMovies, Yeager’s Auto Body, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Power, Les Schwab, Wyoming Waste Systems, The Radio Network, Xvertuz, TRL Tools, LLC, Burns Towing, Louis Stanton Fencing, Sweetwater County Fire, Simplot, PRDO Equipment, WyoTV, Larsen Measurement, Inc., Infinity Salon, Joe’s Liquor & Bar, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Jimmy John’s,Genesis Alkali, Homax Oil Sales, Inc., All West Communications, Royal Flush Advertising, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Taco Time, Accu-Air, Inc., 307 Auto Plaza Service, State Fire, Blakemore’s Laser Engraving, Pest Partol & Weed Control, Visionary Broadband, Rocket Miner, Solvay, Serenity One Sanctuary, Weed Warden, LLC, Beyond Clean Detailing, Legacy Augiology and Beech Creative Group. Racing would not be possible without all of their continued support.

For more information, visit the website at www.sweetwaterspeedway.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.