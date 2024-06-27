Come Out and Enjoy the Sweetwater Speedway- Full Fender Weekend – Late Model Special

The Sweetwater Speedway has many exciting events coming up for the 2024 year. Make sure you don’t miss the Full Fender Weekend – Late Model Special!

WHEN July 4-6th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

Join Sweetwater Speedway for the FULL FENDER WEEKEND with Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Stock Cars joining our regular classes of Modifieds, Sport Mods and Sport Compacts! Late Models are practicing on Thursday and then will be racing two full events with the other classes on Friday and Saturday. Thursday night fans will also have the best seat in the house for the City of Rock Springs Fireworks Display. The weekend will also include racing from the kids’ Go-Kart Classes. This is a great starting point for kids interested in motorsports age 4-14.

Kids 12 and under get in FREE at all three events. They will also get a cool door prize from our sponsor, The UPS Store. These prizes will be different each night so that kids can collect each item. They can also go down to the new Victory Lane brought to us by sponsor Jonathan Crawford of WyoMovies. Fans can take photos with the drivers and check out the cars up close. Pitt Stop Motorsports will be on-site for all the driver’s car part needs and if you can’t forget to pick up a t-shirt, hoodie, or hat from the concessions area produced by Pitt Stop Signs and Graphics. It will be a great two days of racing. Concessions are available through the Food Dude, Ye Old Kettlecorn, the Snak Shack, and the Drink Dudette. On Saturday Buffalo Pizza will be open at the track. Beer will be available on-site with a valid ID. There is NO drinking of alcohol in the pit area.

Full Fender Weekend – Late Model Special Details:

6:00 PM – GO-KART HEATS and MAIN EVENTS

7:00 PM – National Anthem

HEAT RACES – 8 laps

SPORTMODS, SPORT COMPACTS, MODIFIEDS,HOBBY STOCKS, STOCK CARS, LATE MODELS Practice Only



B MAINS

SAME AS HEAT RACES

FEATURES – 20 Laps

SPORTMODS, SPORT COMPACTS, MODIFIEDS, HOBBY STOCKS, STOCK CARS,

LATE MODELS Practice

ADMISSION PRICES:

$15.00 Adults (18-59)

$10.00 Seniors 60 and Above

$10.00 Teens (13-17)

$10.00 Military (Active Duty, Veterans, & National Guard) FREE – Kids 12 and under

*Cash is preferred

PITS:

$25.00 Adults

$15.00 Kids 3-12

**Classes, Prices and Times are Subject to Change

SIGNED Parental consent required for anyone under the age of 18 in the Pit Area.

TRACK CONTACT:

(307)-272-3361

3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Website http://www.sweetwaterspeedway.com/

Special Thanks to our sponsors – Pitt Construction, Ron’s Ace Rentals, The UPS Store, KREO Radio, Pitt Stop Motorsports, Pitt Stop Signs & Graphix, Tire Den, Inc., Rockin Rollin Rentals & Sales, Tata Chemicals SAP LLC, WyoMovies, Yeager’s Auto Body, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Power, Les Schwab, Wyoming Waste Systems, The Radio Network, TRL Tools, LLC, Burns Towing, Louis Stanton Fencing, Sweetwater County Fire, Simplot, PRDO Equipment, WyoTV, Larsen Measurement, Inc., Infinity Salon, Joe’s Liquor & Bar, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Jimmy John’s,Genesis Alkali, Homax Oil Sales, Inc., All West Communications, Royal Flush Advertising, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Taco Time, Accu-Air, Inc., 307 Auto Plaza Service, State Fire, Blakemore’s Laser Engraving, Pest Partol & Weed Control, Visionary Broadband, Rocket Miner, Solvay, Serenity One Sanctuary, Weed Warden, LLC, Beyond Clean Detailing, Pin UP Coffee, Legacy Augiology and Beech Creative Group. Racing would not be possible without all of their continued support.

For more information, visit the website at www.sweetwaterspeedway.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.