Come Out and Enjoy the Sweetwater Speedway on August 16th and 17th for the Pitt Stop Motorsports All-Star Modified Special!

The Sweetwater Speedway has many exciting events coming up for the 2024 year. Make sure you don’t miss the Pitt Stop Motorsports All-Star Modified Special!

WHEN Aug 16th and 17th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

Pitt Stop Motorsports All-Star Modified Special Details:

The Pitt Stop Motorsports All Star Modified Special will bring the best IMCA Modified, IMCA Sport Mod and IMCA Mod Lites from across the west. This will be an All-Star Qualifier for the IMCA Modified Division. The winner will be eligible to compete at the All-Star Event at Super Nationals in Boone, Iowa where only the elite of the elite drivers compete. We are so thankful for all Dave Pitt and his team does to support racing at Sweetwater Speedway. The modifieds will be joined by the IMCA Sport Compacts and kids Go-Kart Classes. This will be the first time that the Mod Lites will be coming to the track. They are similar to the Dwarf Cars that always race the track in May, but look like Modifieds, just miniature.

Kids 12 and under get in FREE both nights. They will also get a cool door prize from our sponsor, The UPS Store. These prizes will be different each night so that kids can collect each item. They can also go down to the new Victory Lane brought to us by our sponsor WyoMovies. Fans can take photos with the drivers and check out the cars up close. Pitt Stop Motorsports will be on-site for all the driver’s car part needs and if you can’t forget to pick up a t-shirt, hoodie, or hat from the concessions area produced by Pitt Stop Signs and Graphics. It will be a great two days of racing. Concessions are available through the Food Dude, Ye Old Kettlecorn, the Snak Shack, and the Drink Dudette. Beer will be available on-site with a valid ID. There is NO drinking of alcohol in the pit area.

6:00 PM – GO-KART HEATS and MAIN EVENTS

7:00 PM – National Anthem

HEAT RACES – 8 laps

SPORTMODS, SPORT COMPACTS, MODIFIEDS, MOD LITES



B MAINS

SAME AS HEAT RACES

FEATURES – 20 Laps

SPORTMODS, SPORT COMPACTS, MODIFIEDS, MOD LITES

ADMISSION PRICES:

$15.00 Adults (18-59)

$10.00 Seniors 60 and Above

$10.00 Teens (13-17)

$10.00 Military (Active Duty, Veterans, & National Guard)

FREE – Kids 12 and under

*Cash is preferred

PITS:

$25.00 Adults

$15.00 Kids 3-12

**Classes, Prices and Times are Subject to Change

SIGNED Parental consent required for anyone under the age of 18 in the Pit Area.

Special Thanks to our sponsors – Pitt Construction, Ron’s Ace Rentals, The UPS Store, KREO Radio, Pitt Stop Motorsports, Pitt Stop Signs & Graphix, Tire Den, Inc., Rockin Rollin Rentals & Sales, Tata Chemicals SAP LLC, WyoMovies, Yeager’s Auto Body, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Power, Les Schwab, Wyoming Waste Systems, The Radio Network, Xvertuz, TRL Tools, LLC, Burns Towing, Louis Stanton Fencing, Sweetwater County Fire, Simplot, PRDO Equipment, WyoTV, Larsen Measurement, Inc., Infinity Salon, Joe’s Liquor & Bar, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Jimmy John’s,Genesis Alkali, Homax Oil Sales, Inc., All West Communications, Royal Flush Advertising, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Taco Time, Accu-Air, Inc., 307 Auto Plaza Service, State Fire, Blakemore’s Laser Engraving, Pest Partol & Weed Control, Visionary Broadband, Rocket Miner, Solvay, Serenity One Sanctuary, Weed Warden, LLC, Beyond Clean Detailing, Pin UP Coffee, Legacy Augiology and Beech Creative Group. Racing would not be possible without all of their continued support.

MyLaps Transponders and RACEivers are mandatory, all classes (no transponders are required for Cruisers).

Rental transponder $10.00/night or $20.00/weekend

TRACK CONTACT:

(307)-272-3361

3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Website http://www.sweetwaterspeedway.com/

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram