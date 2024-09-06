Come Out and Enjoy the Sweetwater Speedway- Smash & Bash Derby

Join us at Sweetwater Speedway on September 7th for the Smash & Bash Derby!

WHEN September 7th WHERE 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

The Smash & Bash Derby is back at Sweetwater Speedway this Saturday. There will be four divisions of cars competing at the arena including Bone Stock, Adult Wired, Limited Weld and a Youth Wired division. The grandstands gate opens at 2 pm to ensure everyone can get a great seat and there will be race cars in victory lane for all the spectators to see. Starting at 2:30 pm there will be a LONG TOSS on the front stretch where fans can compete for prizes. The long toss will run every 30 minutes and break contestants into age groups. Then the kids (8 and under) derby will start at 5 pm. Kids must wear a helmet and have a parent present. They will check in at the pit gate by 4 pm to get their ride outfitted with balloons for popping. Kids will be split into age groups to smash and bash balloons. There will also be a kids candy dash, a teen soda dash and an adult (21 & over) beer dash. The Frozen T-Shirt Contest is making a comeback.

The first 100 kids in the grandstands will also get a prize from our sponsor, The UPS Store. Concessions will be offered by The Food Dude, YeOld Kettle Corn, The Snak Shak, Dickies BBQ, The Drink Dudette, TIP’s Kitchen and Tumbleweed Candy. Beer will be served on site at the Speedway Beer Shed and by Square State. Also stop by the Speedway Beer Shed for some great merchandise. There are t-shirts, hoodies, seat cushions, hats and various items to make sure you remember the great time at the track.

Derby Special Details:

8:00 AM – PIT Gate opens for derby car inspection

2:00 PM – Grandstand Gate Opens

2:30 PM – Long Toss on the Front Stretch (every 30 minutes)

4:00 PM – Kids Derby must check in at Pit Gate

5:00 PM – Kids Derby

6:00 PM – National Anthem 7 the DERRBY Begins!

ADMISSION PRICES:

$20.00 Adults (18-59)

$10.00 Seniors 60 and Above

$10.00 Teens (13-17)

$10.00 Military (Active Duty, Veterans, & National Guard)

$5.00 – Kids 12 and under

Arena Floor Seating – Adults (13 & over) $30.00, Kids (3-12) $15.00

*Cash is preferred

PITS:

$30.00 Adults (13 & over)

$15.00 Kids 3-12

**Classes, Prices and Times are Subject to Change

SIGNED Parental consent required for anyone under the age of 18 in the Pit Area.

TRACK CONTACT:

(307)-272-3361

3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Website http://www.sweetwaterspeedway.com/

Special Thanks to our sponsors – Pitt Construction, Ron’s Ace Rentals, The UPS Store, KREO Radio, Pitt Stop Motorsports, Pitt Stop Signs & Graphix, Tire Den, Inc., Rockin Rollin Rentals & Sales, Tata Chemicals SAP LLC, WyoMovies, Yeager’s Auto Body, Fullmer Trucking, LLC, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Power, Les Schwab, Wyoming Waste Systems, The Radio Network, Xvertuz, TRL Tools, LLC, Burns Towing, Louis Stanton Fencing, Sweetwater County Fire, Simplot, PRDO Equipment, WyoTV, Larsen Measurement, Inc., Infinity Salon, Joe’s Liquor & Bar, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Jimmy John’s, Genesis Alkali, Homax Oil Sales, Inc., All West Communications, Royal Flush Advertising, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Taco Time, Accu-Air, Inc., 307 Auto Plaza Service, State Fire, Blakemore’s Laser Engraving, Pest Patrol & Weed Control, Visionary Broadband, Rocket Miner, Solvay, Serenity One Sanctuary, Weed Warden, LLC, Beyond Clean Detailing, Legacy Audiology and Beech Creative Group. Racing would not be possible without all of their continued support.

For more information, visit the website at www.sweetwaterspeedway.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.