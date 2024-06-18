Come Out and Enjoy the Sweetwater Speedway- IMCA Sport Compact Special

The Sweetwater Speedway has many exciting events coming up for the 2024 year. Make sure you don’t miss the IMCA Sport Compact Special!

WHEN June 21 and June 22 Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

The Sweetwater Speedway has many exciting events coming up for the 2024 racing season. June’s excitement will be the IMCA Sport Compact Special! IMCA Sport Compacts are an entry-level class for IMCA that are three or four-cylinder front-wheel-drive compact cars. This class grew quickly at Sweetwater Speedway and saw a field of 23 for the opening weekend. They will be racing for $1000 to win each night which is the biggest payout in the Rocky Mountain area for this class and should bring drivers from all over the west to compete with local talent.

Kids 12 and under get in FREE on both Friday and Saturday nights. They will also get a cool door prize from our sponsor, The UPS Store. These prizes will be different each night so that kids can collect each item. The weekend will also include racing from the kids Go-Kart Classes and the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Modified, Sport Mod and Sport Compact divisions. The new Victory Lane brought to us by sponsor Jonathan Crawford of WyoMovies was a huge hit opening weekend. It allowed fans to take photos with the drivers and check out the cars up close. Pitt Stop Motorsports will be on-site for all the driver’s car part needs and if you can’t forget to pick up a t-shirt, hoodie or hat from the concessions area produced by Pitt Stop Signs and Graphics. It will be a great two days of racing. Concessions are available through the Food Dude, Ye Old Kettlecorn, the Snak Shack, and the Drink Dudette. Beer will be available on-site with a valid ID. There is NO drinking of alcohol in the pit area.

IMCA Sport Compact Special Details:

2:00 PM – Pit Gate Opens

5:00 PM – Grandstand Gate Opens

5:30 PM – GO-KART PIT MEETING at the bottom of the Pit Tower

6:00 PM – GO-KART HEATS and MAIN EVENTS

6:00 PM – Driver’s Meeting – Bottom of the Pit Tower

7:00 PM – Race Starts

HEAT RACES:

IMCA SPORT COMPACTS 8 LAPS

IMCA MODIFIEDS 8 LAPS

IMCA SPORTMODS 8 LAPS

B MAINS SAME AS HEAT RACES

FEATURES:

IMCA SPORTMODS 20 LAPS

IMCA MODIFIEDS 25 LAPS

IMCA SPORT COMPACTS 25 LAPS

ADMISSION PRICES:

FREE – Kids 12 and under

$15.00 Adults (18-59)

$10.00 Seniors 60 and Above

$10.00 Teens (13-17)

$10.00 Military (Active Duty, Veterans, & National Guard)

*Cash is Preferred*

PIT PRICES:

$25.00 Adults

$15.00 Kids 3-12

SIGNED Parental consent required for anyone under the age of 18 in the Pit Area.

**Classes, Prices and Times are Subject to Change

Special Thanks to our sponsors – Pitt Construction, Ron’s Ace Rentals, The UPS Store, KREO Radio, Pitt Stop Motorsports, Pitt Stop Signs & Graphix, Tire Den, Inc., Rockin Rollin Rentals & Sales, Tata Chemicals SAP LLC, WyoMovies, Yeager’s Auto Body, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Power, Les Schwab, Wyoming Waste Systems, The Radio Network, TRL Tools, LLC, Burns Towing, Louis Stanton Fencing, Sweetwater County Fire, Simplot, PRDO Equipment, WyoTV, Larsen Measurement, Inc., Infinity Salon, Joe’s Liquor & Bar, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Jimmy John’s, Genesis Alkali, Homax Oil Sales, Inc., All West Communications, Royal Flush Advertising, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Taco Time, Accu-Air, Inc., 307 Auto Plaza Service, State Fire, Blakemore’s Laser Engraving, Pest Partol & Weed Control, Visionary Broadband, Rocket Miner, Solvay, Serenity One Sanctuary, Weed Warden, LLC, Beyond Clean Detailing, Legacy Augiology and Beech Creative Group. Racing would not be possible without all of their continued support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION :