Come Out and Enjoy the Sweetwater Speedway- Wyoming Dwarf Car Shootout

The Sweetwater Speedway has many exciting events coming up for the 2024 year. The first event is the Wyoming Dwarf Car Shootout!

WHEN May 24th & 25th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

The Sweetwater Speedway has many exciting events coming up for the 2024 racing season. The first event is the Wyoming Dwarf Car Shootout bringing the Rocky Mountain Dwarf Car Racing Association (RMDCRA) to Rock Springs! RMDCA is a dwarf car racing club based out of the Rocky Mountains. They are called dwarf cars because they are five-eighths-scale replicas of short-track stock cars from the ’40s and ’50s. Dwarfs were originally conceived in the mid-’80s by the founders of the Phoenix, Arizona-based Dwarf Car Company. They have motorcycle motors and average a speed of up to 95MPH with their top speed record at 115MPH.

Kids 12 and under get in FREE on both Friday and Saturday nights. They will also get a cool door prize from our sponsor, The UPS Store. These prizes will be different each night so that kids can collect each item. The weekend will also include racing from the kid’s Go-Kart Classes and the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Modified, Sport Mod, and Sport Compact divisions. The Speedway is thankful for all their sponsors, specifically all the time and resources Pitt Construction has dedicated to reshaping the Go-Kart Track for our youth participants. Pitt Stop Motorsports will be on-site for all the driver’s car part needs and if you can’t forget to pick up a t-shirt, hoodie, or hat from the concessions area produced by Pitt Stop Signs and Graphics. As we celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, RP Oilfield Service Inc. will have a large American flag prominently displayed in the center of the track. It will be a great two days of racing. Concessions are available through the Food Dude, Ye Old Kettlecorn, the Snak Shack, and the Drink Dudette. Beer will be available on-site with a valid ID. There is NO drinking of alcohol in the pit area.

Wyoming Dwarf Car Shootout Details:

2:00 PM – Pit Gate Opens

5:00 PM – Grandstand Gate Opens

5:30 PM – GO-KART PIT MEETING at the bottom of the Pit Tower

6:00 PM – GO-KART HEATS and MAIN EVENTS

6:00 PM – Driver’s Meeting – Bottom of the Pit Tower

7:00 PM – Race Starts

Heat Races:

IMCA MODIFIED 8 LAPS

IMCA SPORTMODS 8 LAPS

DWARF CARS 8 LAPS

IMCA SPORT COMPACTS 8 LAPS

B MAINS SAME AS HEAT RACES

Features:

IMCA SPORTMODS 20 LAPS

IMCA SPORT COMPACTS 20 LAPS

DWARF CARS 25 LAPS

IMCA MODIFIEDS 25 LAPS

Admission Prices:

FREE – Kids 12 and under

$15.00 Adults (18-59)

$10.00 Seniors 60 and Above

$10.00 Teens (13-17)

$10.00 Military (Active Duty, Veterans, & National Guard)

Cash is Preferred

Pits:

$25.00 Adults

$15.00 Kids 3-12

SIGNED Parental consent required for anyone under the age of 18 in the Pit Area.

**Classes, Prices and Times are Subject to Change

Special Thanks to our Sponsors:

– Pitt Construction, Ron’s Ace Rentals, The UPS Store, KREO Radio, Pitt Stop Motorsports, Pitt Stop Signs & Graphix, Tire Den, Inc., Rockin Rollin Rentals & Sales, Tata Chemicals SAP LLC, WyoMovies, Yeager’s Auto Body, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Power, Les Schwab, Wyoming Waste Systems, The Radio Network, TRL Tools, LLC, Burns Towing, Louis Stanton Fencing, Sweetwater County Fire, Simplot, PRDO Equipment, WyoTV, Larsen Measurement, Inc., Infinity Salon, Joe’s Liquor & Bar, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Jimmy John’s,Genesis Alkali, Homax Oil Sales, Inc., All West Communications, Royal Flush Advertising, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Taco Time, Accu-Air, Inc., 307 Auto Plaza Service, State Fire, Blakemore’s Laser Engraving, Pest Partol & Weed Control, Visionary Broadband, Rocket Miner, Solvay, Serenity One Sanctuary, Weed Warden, LLC, Beyond Clean Detailing and Beech Creative Group. Racing would not be possible without all of their continued support.

For More Information :