Come Support the Golden Hour Senior Center Craft Fair

You’re invited to the Golden Hour Senior Center to purchase handmade crafts!

Are you looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones? The craft fair will have a variety of Handmade crafts such as jewelry, pottery, paintings, and home decor. Homemade food such as pies, cakes, cookies, jams, and hot sauces. There will also be commercial items such as clothes, toys, and more! The Golden Hour Senior Center craft fair is a great place to find unique and handmade items for the holidays and a great opportunity for vendors to sell their products!

WHEN

December 1st, 4 pm-7 pm

December 2nd, 9 am -4 pm

WHERE

The Golden Hour Senior Center

550 Uinta Dr

Admission is only $1

