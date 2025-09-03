Come to Castle Rock Medical Center for Free Skin Check

WHEN

Wednesday, Sept. 10th

WHERE

Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Drive, Green River

Noticing changes to your skin is important and knowing when to have a professional review those changes can be lifesaving. 

Are you noticing:

  • A mole or skin patch that has changed in color, size, shape or symptom?
  • Acne that doesn’t improve with diet or over-the-counter products?
  • An itchy rash or hives that won’t go away?
  • Persistently irritated skin, and store-bought creams aren’t helping itchy, red, flaky skin?
  • More hair loss than usual or scalp problems?

If you have skin concerns, Kris Sherwin, PA-C, is offering free skin checks on Wednesday, September 10th at Castle Rock Medical Center.  To schedule an appointment, call 307.872.4590.

Kris has been a Physician Assistant at CRMC since 2000. In addition to general expertise for her patients, Kris focused on dermatology electives during her medical training; assisted with a plastic surgeon for 10 years; and has maintained her continuing education with a focus on dermatology, including dermoscopy.

