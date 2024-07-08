Come to Castle Rock Medical Center for Free Skin Check

WHEN Wednesday, July 31 WHERE Advertisement - Story continues below... Castle Rock Medical Center

1400 Uinta Drive, Green River

Noticing changes to your skin is important and knowing when to have a professional review those changes can be lifesaving.



Are you noticing:

A mole or skin patch that has changed in color, size, shape or symptom?

Acne that doesn’t improve with diet or over-the-counter products?

An itchy rash or hives that won’t go away?

Persistently irritated skin, and store-bought creams aren’t helping itchy, red, flaky skin?

More hair loss than usual or scalp problems?





If you have skin concerns, Kris Sherwin, PA-C, is offering free skin checks on Wednesday, July 31 at Castle Rock Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 307.872.4590.

Kris has been a Physician Assistant at CRMC since 2000. In addition to general expertise for her patients, Kris focused on dermatology electives during her medical training; assisted with a plastic surgeon for 10 years; and has maintained her continuing education with a focus on dermatology, including dermoscopy.