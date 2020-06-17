Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/17/20

Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/17/20

Monday, June 15th

  • Youth Developmental Sports Summer Activities begin
  • Baseball June 15th – 18th in Century West Park
  • Youth Track & Field Fun Meet (this may be cancelled – we may not be able to use the high school track) – Register @ 6 pm, events begin @ 6:30 pm

Wednesday, June 17th

  • Concerts in the Park features Wyoming Raised, local country favorites, at 7 pm. Concerts are FREE and concessions are available from Native Sun.
  • Dip, Dodge & Slide Century West Park 1:30 – 4:00 pm

Friday, June 19th

  • Movin’ with the Munchkins Bunning Park 10:00 am – 10:30 am [$10 for the summer]

