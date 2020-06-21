Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/21/20

Monday, June 22
- Summer Membership Special – buy any membership, receive one additional month free. This is only good on Monday, and is honored at both the Civic Center and Family Recreation Center (one free month per membership type).
- Soccer begins at Century West Park – for kids 5 – 13 years old, fees are $10 per child, and there are a few openings left. Camp runs Monday – Thursday, 8:30 – 11:30 am.
- 5k Family Fun Run – Color Run – Register @ Stagecoach Elementary School beginning at 6 pm, the run starts at 6:30. Walkers, runners, pets, and kids welcome. Participation is free.
Wednesday, June 23
- Dip, Dodge, & Slide – Century West Park, 1:30 – 4 pm, weather permitting.
- Concerts in the Park – Free Agents 7 pm, Bunning Park Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the smooth rock styling of Free Agents. Concessions are available by Native Sun.
Friday, June 25
- Movin’ with the Munchkins – Bunning Park, 10 – 10:30 am Walkers to 4-year-old boys and girls benefit from socialization, coordination games, and outdoor play time. Fees are $10 per child for the whole summer