Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/28/20

Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/28/20

Monday, June 29

  • Registration for limited swimming lessons opens. We are only offering the upper levels 4, 5 & 6 due to continued social distancing guidelines.  The kids can be kept 6 feet apart with an instructor.  Unfortunately, the lower levels require more hands-on teaching, which can’t be accommodated at this point. Lessons will be held Monday – Thursday, July 6 – July 23 @ 10:30 — 11:15 am.  Each level is limited to 5 participants, with a waiting list.  Another session may be offered if the demand is high enough.
  • Net Games begins at 8:30 am
  • Camp is $10 per child ages 5 – 13 Monday & Wednesday will be in Century West Park; Tuesday & Thursday will be at the high school tennis courts on James Drive.  

Tuesday, June 30

  • FootGolf at White Mountain Golf Course 4 – 9 pm Adults $5  Seniors  $4  Youth $3, soccer ball rental $2, or bring your own.  NO CLEATS ALLOWED.  Call the golf course for more information

Wednesday, July 1

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Dip, Dodge, & Slide Century West Park 1:30 – 4 pm Participation is free
  • Concerts in the Park 7 pm Bunning Park Steve Davis Check him out on Facebook https://tinyurl.com/yczrx8bk

Friday, July 3

  • Indoor recreation facilities are closed for the holiday
  • Outdoor pools will be open Saturday, July 4th
  • Indoor recreation facilities are closed for the holiday
  • Outdoor pools will be open
  • Fireworks at White Mountain Golf Course at dusk Music will be provided by Max-Say-Shun

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Green River Chamber Announces Volunteers of the Year

Green River Chamber Announces Volunteers of the Year

Neldon’s Custom Trim Named as Green River’s 2020 Outstanding Business

Neldon’s Custom Trim Named as Green River’s 2020 Outstanding Business

#WHYoming: Jesse Traylor

#WHYoming: Jesse Traylor

Green River Chamber Announces Harry Holler as the 2020 Distinguished Citizen

Green River Chamber Announces Harry Holler as the 2020 Distinguished Citizen