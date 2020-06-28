Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 6/28/20

Monday, June 29
- Registration for limited swimming lessons opens. We are only offering the upper levels 4, 5 & 6 due to continued social distancing guidelines. The kids can be kept 6 feet apart with an instructor. Unfortunately, the lower levels require more hands-on teaching, which can’t be accommodated at this point. Lessons will be held Monday – Thursday, July 6 – July 23 @ 10:30 — 11:15 am. Each level is limited to 5 participants, with a waiting list. Another session may be offered if the demand is high enough.
- Net Games begins at 8:30 am
- Camp is $10 per child ages 5 – 13 Monday & Wednesday will be in Century West Park; Tuesday & Thursday will be at the high school tennis courts on James Drive.
Tuesday, June 30
- FootGolf at White Mountain Golf Course 4 – 9 pm Adults $5 Seniors $4 Youth $3, soccer ball rental $2, or bring your own. NO CLEATS ALLOWED. Call the golf course for more information
Wednesday, July 1
- Dip, Dodge, & Slide Century West Park 1:30 – 4 pm Participation is free
- Concerts in the Park 7 pm Bunning Park Steve Davis Check him out on Facebook https://tinyurl.com/yczrx8bk
Friday, July 3
- Indoor recreation facilities are closed for the holiday
- Outdoor pools will be open Saturday, July 4th
- Outdoor pools will be open
- Fireworks at White Mountain Golf Course at dusk Music will be provided by Max-Say-Shun