Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 7/05/20

Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 7/05/20

Monday, July 6

  • Basketball – Family Recreation Center parking lot 8:30 – 11:30 am // $10 per child // Ages 5 – 13
  • Levels 4 – 6 swimming lessons begin. – Monday – Thursday // 10:30 – 11:15 am // July 6th – July 23rd *The levels are not age related; children must have passed the necessary skills in the lower levels first.

Tuesday, July 7

  • Kiddie Kooking – $5 per class, per child ages 5 – 13 // Held in the Civic Center kitchen area, kids will learn some basic recipes for after school (or any time) snacks.

Wednesday, July 8

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Dip, Dodge & Slide 1:30 – 4 pm, Century West Park
  • Concert in the Park, Bunning Park 7 pm // Jared Rogerson: https://www.jaredrogerson.com/branchofthetree for his most recent music. // He’s a perennial favorite for our concerts, and we’re always glad to have him play.

Friday, July 10

  • Movin’ with the Munchkins // 10 – 10:30 am Bunning Park // $10 for the summer, for walkers to 4-year-old pre-schoolers.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Sweetwater Libraries Offer Summer Activities

Sweetwater Libraries Offer Summer Activities

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Freedom, Zelda, & Zoey

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Freedom, Zelda, & Zoey

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac to Donate to Dolly Parton Imagination Library in July

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac to Donate to Dolly Parton Imagination Library in July

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?