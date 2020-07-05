Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 7/05/20

Monday, July 6
- Basketball – Family Recreation Center parking lot 8:30 – 11:30 am // $10 per child // Ages 5 – 13
- Levels 4 – 6 swimming lessons begin. – Monday – Thursday // 10:30 – 11:15 am // July 6th – July 23rd *The levels are not age related; children must have passed the necessary skills in the lower levels first.
Tuesday, July 7
- Kiddie Kooking – $5 per class, per child ages 5 – 13 // Held in the Civic Center kitchen area, kids will learn some basic recipes for after school (or any time) snacks.
Wednesday, July 8
- Dip, Dodge & Slide 1:30 – 4 pm, Century West Park
- Concert in the Park, Bunning Park 7 pm // Jared Rogerson: https://www.jaredrogerson.com/branchofthetree for his most recent music. // He’s a perennial favorite for our concerts, and we’re always glad to have him play.
Friday, July 10
- Movin’ with the Munchkins // 10 – 10:30 am Bunning Park // $10 for the summer, for walkers to 4-year-old pre-schoolers.