Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 7/12/20

Monday, July 13
- Backyard Games 8:30 – 11:30 am (camp is filled with a waiting list) Century West Park (we promise)
- Kids’ Climbing Clinic sessions begin at the Civic Center Climbing Wall; 11 am or 12 pm – please call us if you don’t remember which session your child is in.
*This class is filled, as is the waiting list.
Tuesday, July 14
- Kiddie Kooking $5 per child 1:30 – 3 pm in the Civic Center Gym/Kitchen area
- Try FootGolf at the White Mountain Golf Course 4 – 9 pm $5 Adults, $4 Seniors, $3 Youth
*Bring your own soccer ball, or rent one for $2.
Wednesday, July 15
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Dip, Dodge & Slide Century West Park 1:30 – 4 pm l Admission is free
- Concert in the Park 7 pm Bunning Park l Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to hear the EIO Band, local favorites featuring Polka standards.
*Concessions available through Native Sun
Friday, July 16
- Movin’ with the Munchkins // 10 – 10:30 am Bunning Park // $10 for the summer, for walkers to 4-year-old pre-schoolers.