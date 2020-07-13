Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 7/12/20

Monday, July 13

  • Backyard Games 8:30 – 11:30 am (camp is filled with a waiting list) Century West Park (we promise)
  • Kids’ Climbing Clinic sessions begin at the Civic Center Climbing Wall; 11 am or 12 pm – please call us if you don’t remember which session your child is in.
    *This class is filled, as is the waiting list.

Tuesday, July 14

  • Kiddie Kooking $5 per child 1:30 – 3 pm in the Civic Center Gym/Kitchen area
  • Try FootGolf at the White Mountain Golf Course  4 – 9 pm $5 Adults, $4 Seniors, $3 Youth  
    *Bring your own soccer ball, or rent one for $2.

Wednesday, July 15

  • Dip, Dodge & Slide Century West Park 1:30 – 4 pm l Admission is free
  • Concert in the Park 7 pm Bunning Park l Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to hear the EIO Band, local favorites featuring Polka standards.
    *Concessions available through Native Sun

Friday, July 16

  • Movin’ with the Munchkins // 10 – 10:30 am Bunning Park // $10 for the summer, for walkers to 4-year-old pre-schoolers.

