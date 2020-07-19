Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 7/19/20

Monday, July 20
- Summer Youth Developmental Football Camp l 8:30 – 9:30 am in Century West Park l $10 for 5 – 13 year old participants; there are still openings available.
- Mud & Suds Family Fun Run Century West Park l Register at 6 pm, run begins at 6:30 l All ages are welcome, and participation is free.
Tuesday, July 21
- Kiddie Kooking l 11 am or 12 pm, call for availability; if you registered your child for one class, they are registered for all of them.
- Head out to the White Mountain Golf Course for the first ever FootGolf Tournament. If you haven’t tried FootGolf, you’re missing out on the best mash up since disk golf! Soccer and golf combine to create a family-friendly activity that doesn’t demand high technical skills, just a sense of adventure.
- FootGolf Tournament details follow at the bottom, but check out more information on FootGolf as well.
Wednesday, July 22
- ZamTrip takes Bunning Park stage by storm at 7 pm. Give them a listen here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ZamTripOfficial/videos/?ref=page_internal l Concessions are available, and you are more than welcome to bring chairs or blankets to sit on, but with this excellent local rock band, you’re probably going to be up and jumpin’. Admission is free, as always.
- For fans of a more classic flavor of rock, we added Max-Say-Shun for the following Wednesday. We live in a pretty talented community, and these summer concerts certainly showcase the best around.
Friday, July 23
- The final Movin’ with the Munchkins will be held in Bunning Park l 10 – 10:30 am. We don’t have our fall schedule set yet, but will keep you posted on the return of Munchkins indoors.
- Don’t forget the outdoor pools and splash pads to beat the dratted summer heat!