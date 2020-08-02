Comin’ In Hot–Your Rock Springs Parks & Rec Weekly Event Update 8/2/20

Monday, August 3
- Swimming Lessons registration opens, please check our website to see how lessons will be handled. Call us at (307) 352-1420 for any questions.
- Registration for Little Squirts and Youth Developmental Flag Football begin. l $20 for Little Squirts, 3 – 6 year old boys and girls & parental participation is required. Program runs Monday evenings, 6 – 6:45 pm August 31st through September 28th, including Labor Day.
- $30 for Youth Developmental Flag Football, 1st – 4th grade boys and girls are encouraged to participate in a fundamentals-based football program focusing on game play, sportsmanship, and fun. Parental coaches are volunteers, but we need as many as we can get to form teams. Games are Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6 – 6:45 pm September 1st – September 24th. Fee includes a jersey.
- Mini Munchkin Mile l Veterans ParkRegistration opens 6 pm, run begins at 6:30.While the obstacle course is geared for 3 – 7 year old kids, parents are encouraged to walk the path. Participation is FREE!
Wednesday, August 5
- Dip, Dodge & Slide – final day! 1:30 – 4 pm in Century West Park.
- Concert in the Park l Bunning Park @ 7 pm l We’re introducing our area to The Powell Brothers!
-These guys are out of HOUSTON, TX, and bring some really cool country sounds to our stage. Check out their Facebook page & their website for a sample of what they do very well.
Friday, August 7
- Washington Pool closes
- Movie in the Park starting between 8:15 & 8:45 pm. l Frozen II will be shown under the stars in Bunning Park! Bring lawn chairs or blankets for your comfort and enjoy the further adventures of Elsa and Anna in the fresh air (it may even be chilly enough to remind us of Arendelle). Admission is free, and concessions will be provided by Native Sun
Saturday, August 8
- Blairtown and Century West pools close.