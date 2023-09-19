Commendations to Restaurant Staff on Rock Springs Council Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS – Employees at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill Restaurant will receive commendations tonight for their response to an active shooter situation at the restaurant.

The Rock Springs City Council will this evening at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall. Residents can watch the meeting at home through YouTube.

The Rock Springs City Council will recognize the employees at the restaurant, as well as law enforcement from the Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol in managing the situation.

The Council will also listen to a presentation from the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Policer regarding the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as a presentation from the Sweetwater Prevention Coalition aimed at updating the Council on the coalition’s activities.

The Council will hear two bid openings for future public works projects. One opening involves a planned lighting upgrade at Blairtown Park and Prairie Park. The second opening focuses on a proposal to install playground equipment at Palisades Park.

New business being heard by the Council will include a request from the Parks and Recreation Department to hire a consultant to create a needs assessment and strategic plan for the department. The police department has also made a request to bid a lease agreement for department fleet vehicles.

Resolutions that will be considered by the Council include a pair of Highway Safety Program awards totaling $23,863.66 and $19,752.77 respectively. The Council will also consider a contract with R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance for the second phase of a crack seal project amounting to $73,948.25. A service agreement with Merchant McIntyre Associates, LLC for government grant relations services amounting to $8,000 from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024 will also be considered.

The Council will also consider the appointment of Jessical Florencio to what would be her first term on the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board.