Comment Sought for Proposed ID Requirements for Voter Registration

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Secretary of State office seeks public comment on its intent to amend the state’s election process by requiring voters to provide proof of identification and proof of residency when registering to vote in the state. The proposed rules can be viewed here, by contacting the Secretary of State’s office at 122 W. 25th St, Ste. 100, Cheyenne, WY 82002, or by calling (307) 777-7378.

“Strengthening our residency requirements has been a key priority of our administration,” Secretary of State Chuck Gray said. “The proposed revisions are key to fulfilling our obligation of ensuring voters in Wyoming are bona fide residents of Wyoming, and the Wyoming county clerks have also testified before the Legislature on the need to add clarity to Wyoming’s voter registration procedures as they relate to proof of residency. Ensuring that those who register to vote in Wyoming must provide proof of residency is pivotal to election integrity and security for our great state.

Public comments regarding the rules may be submitted by email via the Rules System at http://rules.wyo.gov by using advanced search for proposed rules and the “Provide Public Comment” link, or by emailing comments directly to Joe.Rubino1@wyo.gov. The public comment period ends Jan. 26, 2024.