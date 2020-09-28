Commerce Bank Focuses on Helping Local Eye Care Center See Growth

At Commerce Bank of Wyoming, we are here for you for the long haul.

Sweetwater County native Dr. Coby Ramsey, OD owner of Ramsey Eye Care Center has provided a valued service to the Sweetwater County area for 26 years. Dr. Ramsey focuses on helping people function and feel better with vision and eye health issues. He began working with CBWY in 2018 and soon partnered with CBWY for his business needs.

Dr. Ramsey’s first interaction with CBWY was one he would not forget.

When I needed another option, Commerce came through for me and got me what I needed at a fair rate and minimal paperwork. Dr. Coby Ramsey, OD

Over the years, Dr. Ramsey has been able to grow his business with a new facility, increase his number of patients, while using the latest technology. He was able to build a practice that he would want to visit.

When we asked if there was anyone who made a significant impact with his banking relationship we couldn’t help but smile at his list.

“Tiffany Kindel is the best to work with for my business loans. Maggie Smith for taking care of our mortgage needs. Shannon Alam for helping set up all the services I need for my business and staff. Tiffany Erramouspe (for) keeping me on track with paperwork and when I need a notary”.

Lastly, he noted that the tellers and staff are always friendly and professional. At CBWY this is what we strive for every day, and we couldn’t be happier that Dr. Ramsey has experienced just that.

In business and in life there are always unexpected hurdles that we have to overcome. During the current COVID-19 Pandemic, many businesses were caught off guard.

When everything was crazy… I wanted to make sure my staff would be taken care of and still get paychecks. It was a relief to have help and the SBA PPP loans to help us through those first difficult months.

While these were uncharted waters for all of us, we were happy we could help our community through this process.

Some new goals that Dr. Ramsey has for his business is to continue to acquire new technologies to help patients and to let them stay home for the best care. He loves Rock Springs for its openness, activities, and the people. He hopes that Rock Springs can grow and bring in businesses that provide good jobs. At Commerce Bank of Wyoming, we are proud to have been with Dr. Ramsey through his business journey and excited to provide him the customer service he deserves.

When you bank with us, you’ll find “there is a difference”.

Learn more at commercebankwyoming.com/switch.