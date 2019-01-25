Commerce Bank Hiring Commercial Loan Officer

Description

This position entails developing and servicing loans, along with other banking products, to customers for commercial, small business, professional, construction, medical, energy services and commercial real estate purposes. Involves contacting potential and existing customers to acquire new customers and grow current banking relationships.

Applicant shall be responsible for many aspects of loan as it relates to the Bank’s underwriting standards, including obtaining and underwriting financial data, managing the completion of loan transactions and providing ongoing customer service to business customers.