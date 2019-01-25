Commerce Bank Hiring Commercial Loan Officer

Commerce Bank is expanding the Business Banking Team by seeking an experienced Commercial Loan Officer.
Description
This position entails developing and servicing loans, along with other banking products, to customers for commercial, small business, professional, construction, medical, energy services and commercial real estate purposes. Involves contacting potential and existing customers to acquire new customers and grow current banking relationships.
Applicant shall be responsible for many aspects of loan as it relates to the Bank’s underwriting standards, including obtaining and underwriting financial data, managing the completion of loan transactions and providing ongoing customer service to business customers.
Qualifications
Applicants will have a minimum of three years of commercial lending experience, having also managed an individual loan portfolio; able to communicate well with customers and co-workers and able to use good judgment in making decisions.
A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, General Business, Management or a related field is required.
Compensation
Compensation for this position includes a competitive salary and excellent benefits.
To Apply
Please send resume and complete an application at www.commercebankwyoming.com, under the Who We Are tab.
*Commerce Bank of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Employer
