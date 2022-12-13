Commerce Bank Named One of The Best Banks to Work For 2022

For the fourth year in a row, Commerce Bank of Wyoming has been listed as one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2022.

American Banker and Best Companies Group recognizes and honors banks in the U.S. for outstanding employee satisfaction.

One of the critical factors in a bank’s success is how it treats its employees. This year’s list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth. Advertisement - Story continues below... -Alan Kline, Editor in Chief of American Banker

Senior Teller Peggy Santillanes describes CBWY as a family. “When we spend most of our time at work we become family and have genuine concerns for each other in our personal lives, as well. We support, comfort, uplift and rely on each other when life happens” Santillanes said.

Loan Service Specialist Katie Martin say that it is because of the respect and leadership of their employers that we were ranked Best Bank. “Everyone is always willing to step in and help whenever a situation presents itself” Martin said.

Comm(unity) is the cornerstone of our culture and what truly brings us together. It means that we care deeply about doing our part to help the people, businesses, schools and organizations within the communities we serve succeed.

Tiffany Kindel our Vice President Branch Manager|Business Banking says, “The best part about working at Commerce Bank of Wyoming is the priority the Bank takes in giving back to the local community. Whether it’s grilling for a non-profit organization, or for the teachers in the community, providing an annual shred day, delivering survival baskets to the local CPA’s during tax season, community defines who we are as a financial institution”.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States.

