Commerce Bank of Wyoming Helping Families Find Their Forever Homes

With financing from this community-driven Bank, local homeowners can focus on making their house feel like home—instead of worrying about their mortgage.

The home-buying process can be a hectic one.

Families and individuals are making a big investment and juggling a bunch of factors during their search for a home: Searching for the right house in the right neighborhood. Looking for a house that fits their unique needs, whether it’s the right number of bedrooms for children or the right size yard for pets. Boxing every valuable and getting it from Point A to B. Not to mention financing.

That’s where Commerce Bank of Wyoming has come in, helping families across Sweetwater County buy new homes with confidence.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We know the house-buying process can be a complex one,” said Tiffany Kindel, Vice President Branch Manager of Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

Our dedicated team of loan officers bring calm and confidence to the process for anyone buying a new home, whether it’s a family of five or a single individual. -Tiffany Kindel, VP Branch Manager of Commerce Bank of Wyoming

On top of its experienced mortgage team—providing step-by-step help from pre-approval to closing—Commerce Bank of Wyoming is one of the area’s most attractive lenders. Competitive rates and flexible terms help meet prospective homebuyers wherever they are in life.

“Speaking from my perspective as a Sweetwater County native and career long banker, I’ve never seen a bank more committed to making its community’s dreams become reality,” said Maggie Smith, Vice President Mortgage Lending for Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

“Our lending team brings compassion to everything we do, especially with buying a home which can be an emotional decision and time for families.” Working with Commerce Bank of Wyoming takes the hassle out of finding and financing your next home. Get pre-approved and start house hunting with confidence and support from your local Rock Springs banking partner.

Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender