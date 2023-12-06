Commerce Bank of Wyoming Named Best Bank to Work For Five Years in a Row

ROCK SPRINGS — Commerce Bank of Wyoming a branch of NebraskaLand Bank has been named the Best Bank to Work For for the fifth year in a row by American Banker and Best Companies Group.

This honor recognizes the bank’s commitment to providing a great work environment for its employees. Commerce Bank of Wyoming was ranked 29th out of the 90 banks nationwide that were recognized for their outstanding employee satisfaction. This is the fifth consecutive year that the bank has been honored with this award.

“I am so proud of our team here at Commerce Bank of Wyoming for making the list of the Best Banks to Work For in America for the fifth straight year,” Mike Jacobson, President & CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming said “I believe that it speaks volumes for the team environment that can only be sustained with great people who care about the customer and care about each other. It is truly an honor to work with this outstanding group of banking professionals.”

The Best Banks to Work For program is an annual survey and awards program that recognizes banks for their outstanding employee satisfaction. The program is open to all banks, regardless of size, and is conducted in partnership with American Banker and Best Companies Group. The survey includes questions about employee engagement, workplace culture, benefits, and more. The results of the survey are used to determine the rankings of the banks.