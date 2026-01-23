Commercial Driving (CDL-A) FREE Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!

Interested in driving a semi? Moms will get support every step of the way as they launch a new career with competitive wages and daytime schedules. This training opens the door to a wide range of jobs in different industries, with the ability to work locally and be home every night. You’ll be part of a positive and supportive group of single moms working together to change their lives!

The upcoming information meeting is the best way to learn more:

Join Climb’s Info Meeting
Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 6 p.m.
Climb Wyoming
404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs
Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly

Climb is talking with interested moms NOW! Call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org to learn more.

About Climb Wyoming
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.

