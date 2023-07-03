Commission to Consider 3 Percent Cost of Living Adjustment for County Employees

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will consider approval of a 3 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for eligible county employees and to the county pay scale during its meeting Wednesday.

The 3 percent COLA would be effective for salaries and wages disbursed on or after July 1. According to the resolution, the COLA is being provided to show appreciation for the employees, and to maintain fair and competitive wages.

The following are guidelines for receiving the COLA.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A. Full-Time Employees: All full-time county employees shall receive the 3 percent COLA increase to their base rate of pay, provided such employee’s current rate of pay is not in excess of the county pay scale or the rate otherwise authorized for that position.

B. Part-Time Employees: All part-time employees shall receive the 3 percent COLA increase to their base rate of pay, provided such employee’s current rate of pay is not in excess of the county pay scale or the rate otherwise authorized for that position.

C. Grant Employees: Any full and part-time grant employees shall receive the 3 percent COLA, provided that the grant which is funding the position permits such a salary increase.

D. Temporary Employees: Temporary/seasonal employees are eligible for the 3 percent COLA, provided the position is in the county pay scale.

E. Resigning Employees: Any employee who has resigned prior to June 22, 2023 is not eligible to receive the COLA increase.

F. Elected Officials: Elected public officials are not eligible for the 3 percent COLA increase, as such increase in the compensation of elected officials can only occur in accordance with Wyoming Statute.

G. Chief Deputies: Chief Deputies of elected officials are eligible for the 3 percent COLA, unless prohibited in a resolution.

H. Component Units: This resolution does not apply to any of the employees of the various Sweetwater County component units, including the Events Complex, Southwest Counseling, Museum, Library, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, District Board of Health or any other external entity which may receive funding from Sweetwater County.

I. Income Taxes: Eligible employees will be responsible for any applicable income tax based upon receipt of salary increase.

Other Business

John Eddins, WYDOT District Engineer, will give a WYDOT State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) update on current and future highway projects in Sweetwater County.

The Commission will also un-table the Community Fine Arts Board appointment from the June 20 meeting. They will then appoint someone to serve on that board.

The Commission will consider awarding the contract for the 2023 lighting upgrade in various county buildings. The county received two bids for the project. The first was by ROI Energy, LLC for $236,319, and the second was from Infinity Power & Controls, LLC for $227,219.

The engineer’s estimate was $240,000. The Commission will consider awarding the bid to Infinity Power & Controls. The project will be paid out of the FY 2023-24 capital construction project budget.

The project includes relamping and placing new LED fixtures with-in the detention center, the purchasing building, and the courthouse. All work shall be completed per the contractor’s proposals, local electrical codes, and Rocky Mountain Power WATT Smart program.

The Commission will meet Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.