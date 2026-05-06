Commissioners Approve 2027 Elected Official Salaries, Including Some Increases

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a number of resolutions impacting the pay the county’s elected officials receive in 2027. A few officials will see a higher salary in 2027, though not all of the commissioners were on board with increases.

Sweetwater County Human Resources Director Gerry McLean said the resolutions were done in part to help budget salaries for elected officials for the coming budget year. Statutorily, the commissioners are responsible to set the salaries every four years. McLean submitted four separate resolutions because different state statutes dictate how the elected officials are compensated.

The first resolution set the commissioners’ salary at $45,000 a year in 2027, but will only apply to three members elected during the upcoming 2026 election. The other commissioner positions won’t see an increase until 2029. McLean said the commissioners’ salaries were last increased 12 years ago.

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“It’s been a long time,” he told the commissioners.

Commissioner Island Richards, who is running for a second term as a commissioner, said the group can only address the commissioners’ salaries once every four years, whereas they can give county employees a raise whenever they feel it’s appropriate.

“We’re not doing this to pad our pockets, we’re doing this because it’s an important job and this is part of that important job,” Richards said.

Salary Increases Proposed for Most Elected Positions

The second resolution focused on salaries for the county assessor, county clerk, the clerk of district court, the county treasurer, and the sheriff. The resolution sets the salaries for all but the sheriff at $125,000 starting in 2027, with the sheriff receiving a salary of $145,000. The resolution also allows those positions to have access to other benefits available to county employees, such as travel mileage. He said the salaries changed four years ago, going up from $100,000 to $125,000. Richards said he struggles with the idea of leaving the county elected officials’ salaries the same because they’re struggling with the same inflation pressure other employees deal with. He argued for a 6% increase and motioned for an amendment to the original resolution. That amendment failed in a 3-2 vote.

Chairman Keaton West said the 6% increase came from legislative work earlier this year that increased the state’s county attorney salary caps, the maximum amount of which being based on the circuit court judges’ salaries.

The change would have added approximately $7,500 to salaries of all the officials but the sheriff, who received a $8,700 increase. Commissioner Robb Slaughter, who previously served as the county treasurer, said he faced issues with inflation impacting his salary while serving in that role. Slaughter said during his time as treasurer, elected officials went 16 years without a salary adjustment. He also supported the 6% increase, saying he believes it to almost be an obligation for the commissioners.

“I understand where our budget is at, but I think, once again, this is something that’s totally outside the ordinary and something statutorily we have to do,” Slaughter said.

West and Commissioner Mary Thoman voiced opposition to the increase, saying they supported the original proposal. Commissioner Taylor Jones joined them in voting against the amendment.

“It’s tough, no matter what we do, we’re going to be wrong,” West said.

The original resolution to set the officials’ salaries was approved unanimously.

The Coroner and County Attorney

The third resolution focused on the county coroner position, setting the salary at $85,000, the current level being paid, in 2027. The resolution was approved unanimously.

The final resolution impacts the county attorney, bringing the position to $153,700 in 2027, which represents an increase of approximately $13,000 or 6% of the previous $145,000 salary. McLean said there has been some debate going on within the state about bringing county attorney positions to a market rate. McLean said the county addressed salaries for attorneys working in the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office three years ago to be in line with market salaries, but the Wyoming Legislature grappled with addressing salaries for the elected county attorney positions due to concerns that qualified people for the role may not be interested in seeking election because of the pay.

McLean said the legislature indexed the county attorneys’ salaries to the state’s circuit court judges’ salaries and approved a lump sum reimbursement paid to counties, amounting to $22,000 to each county for county attorney salaries. West said the legislature has agreed to pay up to 50% of a county attorney’s salary or $50,000 of it, whichever is less, along with the additional $22,000 mentioned by McLean.

The commissioners approved the final resolution unanimously.