Commissioners Approve Airport Grants and Contract With Fire District

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County County Board of County Commissioners meeting not only approved grants for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and also approved a contract agreement between the county and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1.

The airport got approval for the grant offer for Airport Improvement Program and the grant offer through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. A congressional delegation appreciation letter was also approved by the commissioners.

Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner brought up a new fire contract agreement with the county, highlighting financial changes and payment options. The fire district increased their budget within each category of monetary expenditures by $100 and created options to increase the pay for seasonal firefighters. During the past year, the fire district has almost broke even on calls, prompting the small increase. The department doesn’t make anything from their seasonal firefighters and want to increase the pay in order to retain their firefighters.

Kelly Road was brought to the commissioner’s attention with a thorough report on the state of the road and the history of the landowners. Kelly Road is a private road and many of the landowners moved there for the privacy. The county commissioners denied the proposal of making Kelly Road a county road and opted to keep it private.

The funding that had been set aside for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County proposed for use in remodeling the obstetrics department was approved by the commissioners.