Commissioners Approve Letter Supporting NEPA Categorical Exclusions for Reactor Projects

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a letter of support for regulatory changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The letter supports a proposal that would create a categorical exclusion in the National Environmental Policy Act process for nuclear reactor projects. Eric Bingham, the land use director for Sweetwater County, said the exclusion is made for projects that would have a low impact on the environment.

Bingham said with advances in nuclear technology, including the creation of micro reactors, the Department of Energy is looking to include them in a categorical exclusion. He said if that does happen, the projects would still be safely done because the exclusion would reduce duplicative processes within NEPA involved for permitting. He said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has a large list of requirements and steps needed for permitting, which Bingham said has been displayed during the Kemmerer Natrium reactor process.

“They’re trying to reduce duplicative processes by having this as a categorical exclusion,” he said.

Bingham said the move wouldn’t reduce environmental regulations, it would just reduce the steps that already happen with the NRC.

Commissioner Robb Slaughter said the Coalition of Local Governments, a group that represents governing bodies throughout southwest Wyoming, is also preparing a letter of support for the proposal.