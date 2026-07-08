Commissioners Approve Library Project, Special Prosecutor

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a project bid for work at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River Tuesday.

The commissioners approved a $102,062.01 contract with R and D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance for the project. According to Andy Hooten, the assistant public works director for the county, said Wylie Construction submitted a nonconforming bid for the project and while the county can opt to waive any informalities with the bid, the R and D Sweeping bid was naturally the low bid for the project.

Chairman Keaton West said there was a base bid, as well as an alternative bid for additional paving at the library, with the R and D Sweeping bid coming in lower than the engineer’s estimate for the work.

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The project award was approved unanimously.

The commissioners also appointed a special prosecutor. Sublette County Attorney Clayton M. Melinkovich was appointed to review and potentially prosecute a case that could be a conflict for the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.