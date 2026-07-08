Commissioners Approve Library Project, Special Prosecutor

Commissioners Approve Library Project, Special Prosecutor

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a project bid for work at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River Tuesday.

The commissioners approved a $102,062.01 contract with R and D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance for the project. According to Andy Hooten, the assistant public works director for the county, said Wylie Construction submitted a nonconforming bid for the project and while the county can opt to waive any informalities with the bid, the R and D Sweeping bid was naturally the low bid for the project.

Chairman Keaton West said there was a base bid, as well as an alternative bid for additional paving at the library, with the R and D Sweeping bid coming in lower than the engineer’s estimate for the work. 

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The project award was approved unanimously.

The commissioners also appointed a special prosecutor. Sublette County Attorney Clayton M. Melinkovich was appointed to review and potentially prosecute a case that could be a conflict for the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

Related Articles

Rock Springs Council Approves Fiscal Year Service Contracts

Rock Springs Council Approves Fiscal Year Service Contracts

Honor Farm Inmate Captured After Tuesday Escape

Honor Farm Inmate Captured After Tuesday Escape

WYDOT Begins Flaming Gorge Way Work Monday

WYDOT Begins Flaming Gorge Way Work Monday

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2026