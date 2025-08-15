Commissioners Approve Modified Fire Restrictions Wednesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved modified fire restrictions during a special meeting Wednesday evening.

The restrictions were enacted due to a heightened threat of wildland fires within the county. The restrictions still impact the unincorporated areas of the county – places not governed by municipal governments. The regulations approved still prohibit outdoor fires and open flames on county and private lands from Aug. 13 to Sept. 3. The exemptions now specify a cleared radius of 15 feet around an approved open fire, from an original radius of 10 feet. The exemptions listed in the ban are:

Campfires in an approved fire pit with a 1/4 mesh screen designed to block sparks, which is located within a cleared area 15 feet in radius.

Charcoal fires within closed grills.

Use of acetylene cutting torches and electric arc welders in a cleared area measuring 15 feet in radius, with a pressurized chemical fire extinguisher being immediately available.

Propane or open-fire branding activities in cleared areas measuring 15 feet in radius, with a pressurized chemical fire extinguisher being immediately available.

Use of fireworks is banned unless granted a permit by the county commissioners or the county fire warden.

All other planned burning, open burning, or outdoor fires are banned except if permitted by the county fire warden.