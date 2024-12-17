Commissioners Approve Power Plant Road Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– The Sweetwater County Commissioners approved a $3.7 million bid for work on Nine Mile Road Tuesday morning.

Kilgore Companies LLC., doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., received the bid award. It was the only contractor to have bid the project.

Sweetwater County Public Works Director Gene Legerski said the final documents he handed the commissioners represent three and a half years of work. The road leads to the Jim Bridger Power Plant, with the project focusing on the first mile and a half that was given to the county by the state in a swap coordinated between the county and state.

“This road, as you can imagine, is always in our top three of the busiest roads in the county,” Legerski said.

Legerski said the number of vehicles traveling the road varies between 1,800 and 1,900 a day, with that number going as high as 3,000.

Legerski said the portion of cost is being covered through a Wyoming Energy Authority grant. According to meeting documents, the county received $1.54 million in 50/50 grants from the WEA to help pay for the project. Legerski said the remaining $2.16 million in funds will be provided through fuel tax.