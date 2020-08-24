Commissioners Approve Residential Subdivision West of Green River

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The final plat for Phase 1 of the Ranch View Estates Subdivision, located northwest of the Rolling Green Country Club, was approved unanimously by the Sweetwater County Commissioners last week.

In March 2019, the commissioners approved a zoning amendment that changed the 41 acres of land from Agriculture (A) to Single Family Residential (R-1). The preliminary plat was approved in May 2019.

The property owners and the applicants Randy and Judi Laughter and Lane and Laura Fillingim submitted a residential subdivision plat application in November 2018 with the purpose of establishing a residential subdivision northwest of the Green River golf course off Gaensslen Road.

The subdivision includes 40 lots total. However, Phase One includes 27 one-acre lots.

Laura Fillingim said they have sold three lots so far, and must sell two more prior to starting construction.

“If we can get those lots sold soon, we can get the construction completed this summer. If not, construction will start by the spring,” Laura said.

R-1 Zoning is intended to accommodate single family subdivisions, requiring urban services to be available and accessible. Therefore, urban amenities including power, public water, and public roads will be available.

Due to the R-1 Zoning, animals such as horses will not be allowed on the properties. If they can get into Phase 2 and 3 of the subdivision, Laura said they should have some properties that will allow animals such as horses.

Domestic water will be provided by the Jamestown-Rio Vista Water & Sewer District. Sewage will be provided by private septic systems, and there is no planned sewer system for this area.

Roads will be constructed to Sweetwater County standards and dedicated to the county for maintenance. The county is requiring 60-foot right-of-ways (ROW) within the proposed subdivision, with 10-foot utility easements on both sides of the 60-foot ROW. That is required by the Sweetwater County Growth Management Area.

The Sweetwater County Land Use Department recommended approval of the final plat, conditioned upon the following:

Letter of credits need to be submitted for improvements prior to the recordation of the plat.

Execution of a Subdivision Improvements Agreement for the improvement needs to occur prior to the recordation of the plat.

Provide a check for the fees-in-lieu of for $1,225.18 prior to the recordation of the plat.

The amount of the improvement guarantee shall be $1,556,253.94, which is agreed by both parties to be not less than 125 percent of the cost of providing and installing all required improvements.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners approved the final plat with the above conditions, and authorized the chairman to sign the Subdivision Improvements Agreement.

The commissioners have previously spoken positively about the subdivision, saying it is good for development and growth in the area.

Laura said the lots should be ideal for people, as they are right along the river.

“It’s a great deal with the close proximity to the Green River,” Laura said. “It’s the only lots in the county close to the river like this. There’s some in Rock Springs, but these are the only ones on this side of Green River.”