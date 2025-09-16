Commissioners Approve TransWest Construction Extension

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a construction permit variance that extends the completion date of the county’s portion of a multistate power transmission line.

The commissioners unanimously approved extending the TransWest Express construction permit deadline from Oct. 9 to Dec. 31, 2030 during their meeting Tuesday morning. The transmission line project encompasses 732 miles of high-voltage transmission line from substations outside of Sinclair to substations at the southern tip of Nevada.

According to Kassidee Brown, a planner in the Sweetwater County Land Use Office, the county only issues construction permits for 18-month durations. The construction of the full transmission line is expected to take several years.

Nancy Smith, the director of preconstruction compliance for TransWest Express LLC., said construction started in 2024 in Carbon County and expanded to Moffat County, Colorado and Utah in 2025. She said the company is addressing construction in the constrained area first, where the company has limited time to build as a result of elevation or wildlife considerations. She said some places only allow construction periods of 15 days due to wildlife.

“This project has been designed to not burden agencies with exception requests,” Smith said. “… We’re trying to do everything within the construction limitations that we have imposed on us by federal, state, even local agencies,” she said.

Smith said TransWest expects construction to start wrapping up in 2027.