Commissioners Approve Zoning Amendment West of Green River; Opens Door for Possible Truck Stop

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a zoning amendment request that would change the zoning of 18.36 acres of land located at the Covered Wagon Off-ramp West of Green River from A (Agriculture) to C (Commercial).

Though none of the commissioners had an issue with the zoning change, the concerns came over the intended use of the land– a truck stop.

Both Commissioner Wally Johnson and Eric Bingham, County Land Use Department Director, reminded everyone that the request was for a zoning change, not for a conditional use permit for a truck stop. However, that did not stop the conversation from focusing on the potential truck stop.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is interested in putting a truck stop on that land. Kym Van Dyke, a Love’s representative, told the commissioners the land at the Covered Wagon Off-Ramp provides a great location for a truck stop.

However, the commissioners and a few county residents expressed their concerns over the travel stop.



Truck Stop Could Cause Traffic Issues During Bad Weather

Chairman Reid West said he was happy that Love’s was interested in investing in Sweetwater County, but he worried about traffic during winter months. He said he worries about trucks lining up on the off-ramp when roads are closed, causing them to back up on the interstate.

Van Dyke said that the trucks already pull over on the highway when roads are closed, and that the truck stop gives them a place to go so less of them are lined up on the interstate. With a facility for trucks to go to, he believes it is a “safety improvement.”



Inversions Could Trap Exhaust

Commissioner John Kolb said that truck stops are usually placed on top of hills, whereas this location is in a low lying area that experiences inversions.

With this area being nearby Jamestown residents, Kolb said he is worried about exhaust being trapped by the inversions during cold weather.

Although Kolb said he did not object to the zoning amendment, it being tied in with the truck stop made his decision more difficult.

Van Dyke said all trucks after manufactured after 2010 are required to meet emission standards, so the exhaust is fairly clean.

He also said that Love’s could put signs up asking truck drivers to limit their idle time. Van Dyke also talked about the possibility of putting charging stations in so truck drivers could plug in and shut their trucks off, while still running air conditioning and heat and other features.

Green River Mayor and concerned county resident Pete Rust said signs would probably not be successful, but charging stations could be a possible solution to emission issues.



Rolling Green Golf Course Concerns

Steve Core, vice president of the Rolling Green Golf Course, said he and the Rolling Green members have some concerns over the truck stop including increased traffic, trash, noise, possible leakages into the Green River, and exhaust and inversions.

With the Green River being the the City of Green River’s water intake, he said he worries about possible leakages tainting the water ways.

Rust noted that the Green River is not Green River’s water intake but is also Rock Springs’. Rust said the City of Green River would like to have a truck stop, but he wasn’t sure if this is the right location.

Core asked Bingham what the next steps are if the zoning amendment was approved. Bingham said a conditional use permit would have to be approved by the commissioners to move forward with a truck stop.



Two More Opportunities to Bring Forth Concerns

The application process for a conditional use permit would be two to three months, and would probably be applied for in 2019. The permit would go through mitigation measures.

With the permit having to go through both the planning and zoning commission and the Sweetwater County commission, concerned residents would have at least two more opportunities to express concerns.



Other Types of Commercial Uses

Rust asked Bingham which other types of commercial uses would be allowed on this land, by right.

Bingham said the following would be allowed uses by right: all retail, entertainment and recreation, mining, drilling, industrial supplies, hospitals and pharmacies, churches, schools, and regular gas filling stations.

Since the intended gas station is a truck stop, it would still require a conditional use permit.



Speaking in Favor of Commercial Development

Kael Jasperson, vice chairman of the Jamestown/Rio Vista Water and Sewer District spoke in favor of the truck stop, as he believes it will be beneficial for commercial development in that area.

In regards to the inversion, Jasperson said he said he smells what used to be the OCI mine every morning, and every time his neighbor burns his trash barrel, he can smell it.

Jasperson doesn’t think the truck stop will add much to what they already experience in the Jamestown area.

Jasperson said there are residential lots going up around the golf course, and if they put in fuel burning fireplaces, the golf course will see the affects of that. He does not see a truck stop being much different or presenting worse issues for the golf course.

In response to the traffic concerns, Jasperson said the highway already sees traffic issues, and the traffic will continue to exist. He does not believe the truck stop will make these issues any worse.

A spokeswoman for the property owners, Robert and Margaret Dyer, said the Dyers believe the zoning change from agriculture to commercial just makes sense for the area.



The Vote

Kolb said that though he supports the zoning change, he thinks the county and the existing and incoming commissioners need to consider what kind of commercial uses the county wants on that land.

Since the zoning amendment was tied in with the truck stop, he voted against the amendment request.

Chairman West also voted against the request. Commissioners Johnson, Don Van Matre, and Doc Wendling voted in favor of the request, the zoning amendment therefore approved.