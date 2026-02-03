Commissioners Asked to Consider Recreation Vision Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River’s Greenbelt Task Force has been busy during the past few years, but may see a bottleneck in their future gains without some political backing from the county.

John Freeman, the chairman of the task force, spoke with the Sweetwater County County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning about the task force’s completed projects and what’s next for the organization. Freeman said the task force is a board that consists of 12 people that seeks to provide outdoor recreational opportunities and facilities for the county’s residents while protecting and enhancing the habitat along the Green River. He said the task force also wants to promote suitable economic development in tourism.

“And we get things done,” Freeman said.

Freeman seeks more input from the county commissioners, asking them to consider appointing a liaison to the task force board, as well as sending at least one commissioner to the upcoming Mountain States Trails Convention in Rock Springs. He also asks the commissioners to consider leading an effort to build a vision for outdoor recreation in the county. He said that vision would allow the task force an opportunity to better compete for grants.

“We get blindsided by other communities that have a plan for recreation in their area,” Freeman said.

He said the City of Laramie recently received $4.5 million in federal pass-through grant funds because the city and Albany County have an outdoor recreation plan backing its grant request.

“If we’re going to compete to provide the amenities to the community, we need to have a document like that,” he said.

Chairman Keaton West said the county has a parks master plan that was created in 2018 and has budgeted funds to rework that plan this year.

“Some of our parks within our 2018 plan have changed or no longer exist,” West said.

He said a request for proposal was issued, but the county saw no interest in the plan, saying the county intends to push forward on improving its parks system.

Commissioner Taylor Jones told Freeman the list of volunteers that have assisted the Greenbelt Task Force with its projects is impressive, but the only way the county can help is with funding. He also said he plans to attend the Mountain States Trails Convention. Freeman responded that while funding is important, the task force has gotten by through in-kind donations and hopes the county would be willing to assist through occasionally loaning a truck or front-end loader to help with work the task force is doing.

Commissioner Robb Slaughter volunteered to serve as the commissioners’ liaison to the task force.

The Task Force’s Work

The task force started in the 1990s when it pushed for a walkway along the Green River and a trail system. The task force initiated projects that became the Greenbelt and Trona Bridge through a partnership with the City of Green River. In 2023, the task force started its Bronze Belt with the Skyline Trail, which takes hikers up along the hillside on the southern side of the city. The trail came to fruition not just from work by task force members and the city, but through more than $1 million of in-kind work donated by Searle Brothers Construction, as well as funding that includes $100,000 from the Dustin Shillcox Foundation and a $154,000 Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grant. He said the trail is wheelchair accessible and offers some great views of the city.

“The views on top of the Skyline Trail are remarkable,” Freeman said.

A second trail, the Tea Kettle Trail, was recently accomplished as well. The trail takes hikers to the Tea Kettle rock formation on the north side of Green River. Freeman said the trail was mostly installed through volunteer work using hand tools.

“The Tea Kettle Trail is about as free as you can get for a public project,” Freeman said.

The task force was also instrumental in the creation of Green River’s dog park, along with having a hand in controlling invasive plant species and revitalizing Riverside Park and the Killdeer Wetlands, among other initiatives.

In 2026, the task force aims to complete the Skyline and Tea Kettle trails, make repairs to the Greenbelt boardwalk, complete the installation of three watering stations on the river trails, as well as sponsor three public events and actively promote tourism.