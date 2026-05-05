Commissioners Award Layos Drive, Elevator Contracts

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners awarded a couple of project contracts during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The commissioners awarded a contract for the Layos Drive Reconstruction Project to Madsen Construction, Inc. of Rock Springs. The bid submitted by Madsen amounted to $1,577,436.28.

Public Works Director Gene Legerski said the bid award was somewhat different because the county opted to tell contractors it sought the base bid and the cost of all alternate projects.

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“That gave us a good chance to be able to study the alternates and figure out which one is the best bang for the buck for Sweetwater County,” he said.

An alternative that would see concrete for the Layos Drive roadway was determined to be the best option for the project. Some questions were raised by the bid, but Legerski said they were inconsequential. He also said the project would be paid through fuel tax funds.

A second project awarded by the commissioners was an elevator modernization project at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. A bid of $413,360 by KONE, Inc. was awarded by the commissioners.

“As everybody knows, that elevator is original,” Legerski said.

He said the equipment running the elevator dates back to 1964, and the modernization work needs to be done, with money having already been budgeted for the work. He said KONE is one of the top three elevator companies in the U.S. and that it has done all the maintenance for the county’s elevators for the past decade. Legerski said the work won’t begin until after the county’s elections, saying it is a six-week project.

Improvements to the elevator will include lighting, fire suppression, an LED monitor to assist people with hearing impairments if they’re stuck in the elevator, among others.