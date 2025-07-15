Commissioners Consider Adding Funds to Knight Oil Tools Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will consider a budget amendment for the Knight Oil Tools Building project during its meeting Tuesday morning.

According to meeting documents, an additional $1.47 million is being sought to complete the project. The project originally had $1.51 million budgeted to complete the project, but the total project cost is expected to be $3.47 million. The $1.47 million will come from the county’s Strategic Development Reserve. The building was originally purchased to create a unified home for public works departments but needs renovations before becoming usable.

The commissioners will also consider approving an agreement between the county and the Wyoming Military Department. The three-year agreement would provide veteran services in Uinta County and would reduce the county’s costs for providing veterans services by $24,072. The county helps operate the tri-county veterans service offices in Sweetwater, Lincon and Uinta Counties.

The commissioners will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.