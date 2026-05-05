Commissioners Consider Project Awards Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will consider awarding a number of bids during its meeting Tuesday morning.

The commissioners will award the Green River Courthouse Elevator Modernization Project and the award of the Layos Drive Reconstruction Project. Additionally, the commissioners’ consent agenda includes a request to staff a vacant position in the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and a request for Federal Natural Resources Policy Account funding.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and packet can be found here.