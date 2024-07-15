Commissioners Consider SEDC Agreement Tuesday

GREEN RIVER – The Sweetwater County Commissioners will consider renewing a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Rock Springs and Green River municipal governments regarding the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.

The coalition is an organization tasked with providing economic development services within the county and is governed by an advisory board that includes Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger, Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan, and both city mayors.

The agreement lasts between July 16, 2024 and June 30, 2025 and requires each entity to pay $70,000 on Sept. 1.

According to the agreement, the county agrees to employ SEDC staff, who is Kayla McDonald, the county’s economic development specialist, who reports to Eric Bingham, the county’s land use director. The county’s economic development department with the SEDC board to develop a strategic plan to guide future development. For the cities, they’re required to coordinate with the county and provide resources that are vital to the economic development department’s success.

The commissioners will also consider awarding a construction manager at risk contract to Groathouse Construction for the Sweetwater County Public Works Combined Facility Renovation. The facility is the former Knight Oil Tools building in Rock Springs at 3 Layos Drive. The county purchased it to house the different groups within the county’s public work’s department, however when the renovation project was put to bid, the single bid it received from A. Pleasant Construction was higher than the county’s estimates, which resulted in the commissioners rejecting the bid.

The Sweetwater County commissioners meeting takes place at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting is streamed on the county’s YouTube channel and is open to the public. The full agenda and packet can be found here.