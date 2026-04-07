Commissioners Declare Clerk of Court Vacancy, Candidate Meeting Set

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners officially declared a vacancy in the county’s elected Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court position.

Republican Donna Lee Bobak retired from her role April 3 after nearly 16 years as the clerk of district court. The commissioners approved the declaration unanimously.

Chairman Keaton West wished Bobak well on her retirement prior to the vote.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sweetwater GOP has scheduled a meeting about the vacancy April 18 at the Green River Western Wyoming Community College campus. The meeting begins at 9 a.m., with the goal being to select three candidates for the position. The commissioners will nominate one of the three candidates at a following meeting.

Any registered Republican resident of Sweetwater County can be considered for the position. People interested in the position can visit the Sweetwater GOP’s website to read application instructions and complete an application form. Interested candidates are asked to provide a letter of intent, a resume, and any other information the candidate wants considered with their application. The resume and other information is not to exceed four pages. The deadline for applications is April 15 at 6 p.m.