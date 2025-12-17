Commissioners Delay Liquor License After James Town Residents Raise Concerns

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners postponed issuing a liquor license to 374 Liquor on Tuesday morning after residents of James Town voiced concerns about the proximity of the proposed liquor store and bar to their homes.

Anthony Niemiec, who applied for on-and-off premise bar and package store at 455 Charles Ave., stated that the location would be used primarily as a wine store and shipment hub, with a small portion designated as a wine-tasting and retail area. He outlined operating hours of Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and clarified there would be no drive-through service.

Chairman Keaton West asked Niemiec whether he planned to open a bar at the location, to which Niemiec responded, “Absolutely not. I run one right now and I don’t want to run another.”

The main concerns of the James Town residents were that a 374 Liquor would be a full fledged bar – not the wine tasting that Niemiec claims it would be – was going to open next door.

Commissioner Robb Slaughter raised the issue that if the license were granted, there would be no guarantee the business wouldn’t expand into a bar in the future.

Niemiec assured the board that if he did not adhere to the hours stated in the application, the commissioners could refuse to renew the license when it expires in April 2026.

During public comment, James Town resident Kristy Lucero expressed concerns about the proximity of the proposed liquor store to her home. “My children’s window is 20 feet away from the building,” she said, adding that Niemiec had not contacted her or other neighbors about the business.

Desiree Gomez, another resident, questioned the need for another liquor store in the area. “There are 17 liquor stores, not including the new gambling place next door to the elementary school, in a five-mile radius,” she said.

Commissioner Island Richards pointed out that the property is zoned for commercial use, and it is within the property owner’s rights to use it as they see fit. He added that well-managed alcohol establishments do not inherently harm neighborhoods or property values and that denying a lawful application based on location alone would not be appropriate.

In the end, the commissioners voted 3-2 to postpone the decision to issue the liquor license to 374 Liquor until an error in the proposed operating hours is corrected and the language in the application is clarified.