Commissioners Hear from WYDOT, SCSD No. 2 Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will be hearing a few updates from other organizations, as well as act on notices of intent to implement uniform rules and regulations related to public records and for oversize and overweight vehicles traveling within the county.

The commissioners will hear presentations from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Scott Cooper and the Wyoming Department of Transportation on WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program update on local projects. According to county documents, Cooper’s presentation will highlight the district’s accreditation, its WYTOPP scores, its career and technical education project at Green River High School, as well as other district news.

WYDOT’s presentation will focus on county projects found in its improvement program, which amount to more than $300 million past 2030. WYDOT will also discuss work on the Green River tunnels, as well as projects involving concrete repair on Wyoming 376, work on Rock Springs Belt Look at Walnut Street and Marchant Street, and upgrades on Monroe Avenue in Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The commissioners will also decide if they will approve notice of intent to adopt rules and regulations for public records requests. If approved, a public comment period will open allowing residents to comment on the proposed rules, which would end March 2. A hearing to adopt the new rules would be scheduled for March 17. A similar notice targeting oversized and overweight vehicles is also on the agenda, which if approved, would start a public comment period ending Feb. 20, with the commissioners considering the vehicle rules March 3.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and packet can be found here.