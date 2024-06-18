Commissioners Make Board Appointments, Still Have Vacancies

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County commissioners made a number of board appointments during their Tuesday meeting, as well as announced vacancies on three boards that have not received candidate applications.

Meghan Jensen and Debora Sutton were re-appointed to the Sweetwater County Library System board.

Dr. Barbara Sowada was re-appointed to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dr. Peter Jensen was re-appointed to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Board of Directors.

Mark Pedri was reappointed to the Community Fine Arts Center board.

Tim Knight was reappointed to the Fiber Optics Cooperative Joint Powers board.

Mark Kot was reappointed to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum board.

John Jasperson was appointed to a Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning board.

The commissioners also had board appointments scheduled for the county’s predatory animal board, the Solid Waste Disposal District in the Eden Valley and the STAR Transit board, but Chairman Keaton West said the commissioners haven’t received applications from anyone interested in serving on those boards.

“We have advertised these a couple times, but if you know of anyone willing to serve, we have some vacancies to fill,” West said.