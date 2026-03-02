Commissioners’ Meeting Focuses on Joint Dispatch Center, Letter of Support, Vehicle Donation, and Detention Center Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A presentation from the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board, a letter of support, surplus vehicle donations and a contract award are part of the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners will hear the combined communications group’s annual report from Executive Director Nick Erskine and Information Technology Director David Halter.

The commissioners will also consider a letter of support for categorical exclusions for advanced nuclear reactors. According to meeting documents, the letter strongly supports a U.S. Department of Energy proposal to create exclusions under National Environmental Policy Act procedures for qualifying advanced nuclear reactors.

The commissioners will consider donating surplus vehicles to Southwest Counseling Services, the Rock Springs Fire Department and the Sweetwater Events Complex. Following that business, the commissioners will award a design contract for a Sweetwater County Detention Center mezzanine security barrier.

Public hearings are also scheduled for the 2026-2027 liquor license renewals, a partial vacation of the Covered Wagon Park subdivision as requested by Maverik, Inc. and oversize and overweight vehicle regulations.

The commissioners also have an executive session scheduled to discuss litigation and real estate.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meetings, with the exception of executive sessions, are open to the public and streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.