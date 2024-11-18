Commissioners Meeting Includes Update from Castle Rock Ambulance Service

GREEN RIVER – Castle Rock Ambulance Service will make its quarterly report to the Sweetwater County commissioners Tuesday.

According to data included with the meeting documents, Rock Springs continues to be the ambulance service’s busiest area. Between July and September, the service had 906 ambulance runs in Rock Springs, while Green River had 308. Overall, the ambulance service had 1,258 runs during those three months.

The quarterly updates are part of the county’s contract with Castle Rock Hospital District and includes financial information related to the operation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sweetwater County Events Complex will also approach the commissioners for permission to purchase a wheel loader. According to meeting documents, the event’s complex board recommends a purchase from Century Equipment for $164,555. The events complex has two options for the purchase, either purchasing it outright or working with Commerce Bank and securing a three-year lease. The three year lease would end up costing $181,504.27, and cost $60,501 each year.

Additionally, the commissioners will consider a budget amendment to increase the budget appropriation to SkyWest Airlines.

The commissioners’ meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed through the county’s YouTube Channel. A full meeting agenda and document packet can be found here.