Commissioners OK Feasibility Studies, Justice Center Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners awarded a couple of feasibility studies related to projects in Rock Springs and Green River, while approving work on pavement at the Sweetwater County Justice Center.

The commissioners awarded the Rock Springs Youth Home remodel feasibility study to Treanor, a consulting firm in Denver, for $92,610. Gene Legerski, the project consideration started after the county sold the Green River Youth Home and set aside the proceeds for an eventual addition and renovation. He said the requests for proposals were issued in October, but the county didn’t receive any responses.

“I went back out and solicited comments from everybody – people were busy that time of year,” Legerski said.

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Legerski reissued the requests in January, receiving one response from Treanor. He said the company narrowed the scope to exactly what the county needs, though the project itself ended up going over budget. Legerski said he budgeted $85,000, and the cost turned out to be $92,610. He recommended that the contract go to Treanor, and the commissioners unanimously approved.

The second feasibility study awarded was for the Green River Courthouse veranda enclosure. The project would entail improving emergency access and potentially adding offices and meeting rooms. Originally, the study was budgeted to cost $150,000, but Legerski said he found previous documents and information from the first veranda project that cut the cost down. He recommended the study be awarded to EDA Architects for $75,344. The commissioners unanimously approved the award.

The commissioners also awarded a seal coat project bid for the Sweetwater County Justice Center. The project includes seal coating, paint striping, and minor asphalt patching around the justice center and the loop road near the building complex.

“That asphalt is 10 years old, so it’s time to do some maintenance on it,” Legerski said.

The bid was awarded to R and D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance of Rock Springs for $60,374.99.