Commissioners Renew Veteran Services Contract

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners renewed a contract with the State of Wyoming Military Department which focuses on providing crucial veteran services across the region.

Human Resources Director Garry McLean presented the contract renewal, highlighting the county’s long-standing commitment to veterans. According to McLean, the county recently expanded its outreach to Uinta County, providing services there weekly. McLean said the state reimburses Sweetwater County dollar-for-dollar for mileage and the loaded hourly rate for services provided in Uinta County. This agreement extends the arrangement through 2028, with the state’s contribution of approximately $75,000 annually.

McLean emphasized the cost-effectiveness of Sweetwater County’s approach, noting the program has “almost no overhead” as it utilizes existing offices and facilities. He said, “all the money in this program goes to salaries and to training,” which allows for more comprehensive training for staff compared to state counterparts.

Commissioner Mary Thoman questioned the state’s mileage reimbursement for veterans to attend medical appointments. McLean said Sweetwater County was instrumental in securing a $50,000 transportation grant for this purpose, which is now administered by the state. McLean said the grant helps address a significant barrier for veterans in accessing their benefits in a rural state.

McLean expressed his strong belief that Sweetwater County’s model is the “most effective way to deliver the services,” highlighting the local staff’s understanding of community resources and networks. He also suggested a broader cost sharing approach from the state for services in other counties would be beneficial, as Sweetwater County currently serves the entire western third of Wyoming.