Commissioners Rework Zoning Resolution, Travel and Tourism and Events Complex Reports

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners heard annual reviews from Travel and Tourism and Events Complex, as well as voting to rework a zoning resolution for short-term rentals, and the sale of county property, Tuesday morning.

Travel and Tourism Annual Report

Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, presented the 2025 annual report to commissioners, highlighting how the county’s 4% lodging tax was used.

The lodging tax, paid by visitors staying in hotels and other accommodations, not by residents unless they book lodging locally, generated $1.5 million in fiscal year 2025. State statute requires the funds to be used for marketing efforts that promote visitation to the county.

According to Meredith, 79% of the tax revenue went directly toward marketing. The remaining funds were distributed among administration, event grants, events complex grants, and chamber block grants.

Travel and Tourism funded approximately 30 events annually across the county. The organization also secured the return of the State 3A and 4A boys and girls soccer tournaments in 2027 and 2028, which are expected to generate an estimated $3 million per year in economic impact.

Meredith said one of the most successful products developed recently was the Flaming Gorge Bus Tours. The organization also began promoting sandboarding at Killpecker Sand Dunes as another attraction in Sweetwater County.

Travel and Tourism reported that advertising efforts influenced nearly $77 million in visitor spending, representing a return on investment of $798 for every dollar spent. The average visitor party spent about $1,800 per trip in the county.

“It’s just proof how the money multiplies itself,” Commissioner Taylor Jones said.

Events Complex Report

Kandi Pendleton, director of the Sweetwater Events Complex, also presented an annual report.

The complex’s economic impact increased from nearly $30.5 million in 2024 to more than $31 million in 2025. By comparison, the 2023 impact was $18.3 million. Much of the recent growth was attributed to hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2024 and 2025. However, the rodeo will not return to Sweetwater County in 2026.

“We have big shoes to fill,” Pendleton said.

Economic Impact of each event at the Events Complex. Graph courtesy of the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Despite losing the rodeo, Pendleton said she was optimistic the complex could secure additional events to offset the loss. Horse racing, in particular, was experiencing rapid growth.

The complex also lost the Escapade Rally and the Royal Crown event and continued to face challenges related to aging facilities.

“I know nobody in this room is giving up,” Pendleton said.

Several major events were scheduled to return in 2026, including the Newmar RV Rally, Red Desert Roundup, Wyoming’s Big Show and Sweetwater Downs. New events coming to the complex include the State Futurity and the Airstream Club Rally.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Commissioner Richard Island said. “When we bring those events to our communities, we bring dollars that support our businesses.”

Island added that he supported continued investment in the complex.

Last year, the county allocated $1.8 million to the events complex. Based on the reported $31 million economic impact, that equated to a return on investment of $16.50 for every dollar allocated.

“That $31 million is not what we make … it’s what the community makes,” Pendleton said.

Pendleton also noted several facility improvements completed in 2025, including electrical upgrades, new fencing, asphalt repairs, updated signage, and a new WYO sign.

Zoning Resolution and Property Sale

Kassidee Brown, Sweetwater County planner, presented proposed amendments to the county’s 2015 zoning resolution (25-12-PZ-01) concerning short-term rental regulations.

Brown said public feedback gathered during meetings and through submitted comments prompted revisions to the proposal. Some residents expressed concerns about the potential proliferation of short-term rentals and whether the county had sufficient law enforcement resources to manage related issues. Others voiced support for expanding short-term rental opportunities.

Brown requested additional time to make the resolution “livable for everyone.”

Commissioners approved the request to re-advertise the amended language before taking further action.

Following an executive session, the board also announced the pending sale of county property located at 1616 W. Second Street in Rock Springs. The building, formerly used by Road and Bridge, has remained vacant since the construction of the new Public Works facility.

Chairman Keaton West said the sale was not yet final, as the county was awaiting closing paperwork.